CARBONDALE, IL— The Illinois Transportation Department is ready for winter weather.
IDOT crews have pre-treated the state and interstate highways with a brine solution, which is a liquid de-icer made with rock salt. While there isn’t snow on the ground in Carbondale on Sunday night, some crews have already been sent out to counties to the north to start plowing snow.
Keana Gibbs doesn’t like the winter weather.
“I hate it,” Gibbs said. “I do not like the winter.”
She says she always watches her surroundings and drives slowly when it snows. Gibbs says it’s hard to travel on side roads when the winter
“Some places, they do good like mainly the main roads and stuff but like the side roads and everything,” Gibbs said. “No, and that’s where basically what we need the side roads salted and all that.”
Keith Miley with Illinois Department of Transportation says its best to postpone your trips in winter conditions, but if you have to drive, be careful.
“Give yourself plenty of time,” Miley said. “Make sure you have your cellphone with you and charged up and that somebody knows where you’re going and what time you’re supposed to be there.”
He says the pre-treatment on the roads will give them a head start once conditions get colder.
“We’ll be applying rock salt as necessary and will be plowing too,” Miley said. “It should be a combination.”
Miley says they’re monitoring weather conditions and will send crews out as needed. He says if plows are on the road, give them plenty of space and slow down.
IDOT says on average they use up to 25,000 tons of salt to treat the roads per year.