WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launched a new website that gives the public an opportunity to comment on the extension of Herrin Road from Cambria Road to County Line Road in Williamson County
Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT plans to share details on the project and invite public comment through a new website.
The website will be available from Monday, Oct. 18 to Monday, Nov. 1.
Click here to access the website.
The IDOT website will present the conceptual project plans for two alignment alternatives to extend Herrin Road from the existing roundabout at Cambria Road to the proposed roundabout being developed by others as part of the Reed Station Road improvements in Jackson and Williamson counties near Walker’s Bluff.
You can also receive physical copies of project materials from the Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 office located at 2801 W. Murphysboro Road in Carbondale.