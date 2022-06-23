CARBONDALE, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about a proposed change at the intersection of Illinois 148 and Old Illinois 13. That’s west of Marion, Illinois.
IDOT is proposing a roundabout at the intersection. The proposed roundabout would include impacts to Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Because of that, the project is subject to protection under the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966.
The public is encouraged to share their thoughts about the project from June 27 through July 15. To learn more click here. The page will launch on June 27.