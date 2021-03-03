A new report shows the Transportation Department’s watchdog wanted Elaine Chao to be criminally investigated late last year, after finding she had misused her office when she was transportation secretary, but was rebuffed.
The report by the department's inspector general says the Justice Department’s criminal and public integrity divisions declined in December to take up the case for criminal prosecution. This followed the inspector general’s findings that Chao inappropriately used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote her family's shipping business.
Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down early this year, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Chao has denied wrongdoing. In the report, she did not specifically respond to allegations, instead providing a September 2020 memo that argued promoting her family was an appropriate part of her official duties at the department. “Asian audiences welcome and respond positively to actions by the secretary that include her father in activities when appropriate,” that memo said.
The watchdog report cited several instances that raised ethical concerns. In one, Chao instructed political appointees in the department to contact the Homeland Security Department to check personally on the status of a work permit application for a student who was a recipient of her family’s philanthropic foundation.
Chao also made extensive plans for an official trip to China in November 2017 — before she canceled it — that would have included stops at places that had received support from her family’s business, the New York-based Foremost Group. According to department emails, Chao directed her staff to include her relatives in the official events and high-level meetings during the trip.
Download the document below to read the full, 44-page report.