IKEA is recalling the "MATVRA" bibs because of reports the snap can detach, posing a choking risk.
The bibs were sold in two packs on IKEA's website and in their stores. One of the recalled bibs is blue and the other is red. Each have a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots, while the red bib has a yellow seam and red polka dots.
There have been two reports of the snaps coming off, but neither incident happened in the United States. No injuries are being reported.
If you have one of the bibs you can call 888-966-4532 or go to www.ikea-usa.com and click on "product recalls" at the bottom of the page.