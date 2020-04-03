MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — While child care centers in Kentucky are closed to the general public, some are still operating to care for the children of essential employees, like health care workers, first responders, pharmacists and grocery workers.
Gov. Andy Beshear had ordered all child care centers in Kentucky to close by the end of business day on March 20 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But some are allowed to continue operating as limited duration child care centers to care for the children of essential employees.
Jennifer Washburn, executive director of iKids Childhood Enrichment Center in Draffenville, said she partnered with Marshall County Hospital for the Office of the Inspector General to approve designating iKids as a limited duration child care center.
iKids had to be closed for three days before reopening on Thursday, March 26, as a limited duration child care center for essential employees. Prior to the pandemic, iKids averaged about 75 children a day. Now, it's down to about 12 children a day. Washburn said she had to lay off 14 employees and retain 11 for the current enrollment, a difficult and "heart-wrenching" decision to make.
Children attend iKids from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The age range is 12 months to 12 years. While at the facility, the younger kids do learning activities, story time and play time. The older children do their homework assigned by their schools and may interact with their classmates using video conferencing services like Zoom.
"It's really important for, as best we can, to keep as normal of a schedule as we can, whether the child is here with us in our facility or whether the child is at home with their family," said Washburn. "They want to make sure that they can maintain, not necessarily maybe their normal school schedule, but a normal day-to-day schedule."
Washburn said her staff has been taking extensive safety precautions to ensure the children's safety.
"From 6 to 7, one hour in the morning, and from 5 to 6, one hour in the evening, we have to do what's called deep cleaning and deep sanitizing," said Washburn. "Every single toy in the classroom, used or unused, is deep sanitized, immersed in the bleach solution as recommended by the CDC. And every surface is completely cleaned."
Washburn says when it's time for parents to drop their children off, she and her staff follow a comprehensive safety procedure.
"Parents meet us at our front door. The parents don't come into the building. We invite the child in. The child comes in, takes of their shoes, and puts their coat in a basket. Then, they go into the classroom and they wash their hands immediately," said Washburn.
Washburn said her staff also washes the children's coats and blankets. And every two hours, the staff performs wellness checks.
"So we're checking the children's temperatures, and charting that and monitoring that, just so that we can make sure that if we see any major change, we immediately let them know that it's time to go home and we'll have to isolate them," explained Washburn.
Washburn said her staff members also practice social distancing with each other, staying at least 6 feet apart. In addition, child groups do not mix together.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Washburn said the children understand the need for certain adjustments — like washing hands more frequently and doing the "turtle cough" to prevent the spread of germs.
"Kiddos are resilient. And what they really want to do is to be able to play. They want to be able to laugh. They want to be able to know that they're safe," said Washburn.
In addition to iKids, Washburn said Western Baptist Child Development Center in Paducah, the Graves County YMCA, and Creative Beginnings in Murray are operating as limited duration child care centers. Contact the one in your area if you are an essential employee in need of child care. Essential employees include health care workers in hospitals and in clinics; first responders such as firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMS personnel; pharmacists and grocery workers.
Washburn said limited duration child care centers allow parents to have an alternative to bringing their kids to their grandparents, who may be vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
For more information on iKids, visit its Facebook page and website.