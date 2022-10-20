traffic alert.jpg

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Multiple brush fires are reported along Illinois 148 south of Yellow Banks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County in southern Illinois. 

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says multiple agencies are responding and working on the road. Portions of IL 148 are closed in the affected area. 

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. 

The map below shows the general area of IL 148 south of Yellow Banks Road. 