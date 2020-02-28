CHICAGO, IL -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker discussed the state's response to the coronavirus on Friday.
Earlier this month, Illinois began providing testing in-state at a lab in Cook County.
Pritzker says starting next week, testing will be expanded to new labs in the central and southern regions of the state.
The state will also partner with hospitals in every region for voluntary testing.
Under that plan, certain emergency departments will begin testing select patients who present with influenza-like symptoms for the coronavirus.
“Our top priority is keeping Illinoisans safe and we are using every tool and resource at our disposal to prepare for this virus and contain any spread,” said JB Pritzker.
To date, the state has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus and both people have made full recovery.
The immediate health risk to the state remains low.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke about Kentucky's response to the coronavirus on Thursday.
