MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested in Kentucky on charges he raped a teenage girl.
In October, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office was called by the Metropolis, Illinois Police Department about the possible rape of a teenage girl.
Metropolis police had been investigating 47-year-old Nathan Anderson of Metropolis for crimes that had happened in Illinois.
During their investigation, they discovered that Anderson might had committed the same acts in several states, including Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department began their own investigation.
Their investigation found that Anderson had committed several sexual crimes against a teenage girl while in McCracken County.
Deputies say the acts were committed by Anderson over approximately 14 months.
On Monday, Anderson was found in Paducah and arrested.
He was charged with 3rd degree rape, 3rd degree sodomy, 3rd degree sexual assault, and unlawful transaction with a minor.
More charges for acts committed in Kentucky are possible and more jurisdictions are expected to charge Anderson.
It is believed Anderson committed similar crimes against the same teen in at least four different states.
Anderson was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.