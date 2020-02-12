SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Representative who proposed a gas pumping bill has issued a statement.
Last week, Representative Camille Lilly sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require gas to be pumped by a gas station attendant.
Here is the synopsis of the bill from when it was filed:
"Creates the Gas Station Attendant Act. Provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station. Effective January 1, 2021."
Now Lilly is saying the bill is actually intended to give customers the option to be serviced by a gas station attendant.
She posted this statement on her official Facebook page:
“House Bill 4571 is concept legislation to create safety and convenience at the pump. House Bill 4571 is not intended to pass as is. The intention of this bill is to give consumers the option to be serviced by a gas station attendant, in addition to the self-service option currently used. House Bill 4571 could potentially create jobs that impact the local economy. The input we receive is very valuable to help shape House Bill 4571 into legislation the people of Illinois desire.”
Lilly's statement was made after many Illinois residents came out against the proposal bill.
No progress on the bill has been made since it was referred to the rules committee. You can follow its progress by clicking here.