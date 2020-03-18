NOTE: The livestream has ended. Thank you for watching. A recording of the livestream of Gov. JB Pritzker speaking at the Jackson County Health Department on Wednesday will be added to this story.
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials say an additional 128 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, including 20 more individuals living or working at a nursing home in a southwestern suburb of Chicago.
The additional results announced Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health bring the state's total to 288 cases in 17 counties.
The patients have ranged in age from 9 to 91. Operations at Chicago's Midway International Airport also remained limited Wednesday after technicians' positive tests for the coronavirus prompted federal authorities to close the control tower. The city's Department of Aviation urges travelers to check with their airlines about flight plans.
Those in Illinois with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.