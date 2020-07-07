PADUCAH — Independence Day is over, but people are still hearing fireworks.
Paducah police responded to more than 135 fireworks complaints from July 3 through July 6.
On Boyd Street in Paducah, you wouldn't be able to tell Tuesday that fireworks have exploded loud and often. Bit it's still fresh on the minds of people who live there.
"The kids don't have no respect for the elders," said Fannie Sains. "Senior citizens, we try to go to bed, and we can't go to bed because of all the noise."
Sains has lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren visit often. Her granddaughter suffered burns to her legs after police say she was hit with a mortar firecracker.
"Of course, she was out the next night with them," Sains said.
Incidents like that happened all over Paducah, despite the fact that some types of fireworks are illegal within city limits.
On Jameswood Drive, police say BB guns and fireworks damaged multiple cars.
Sains said she'd like to see a stop to firework sales.
"People around here was selling fireworks, and they was selling them to the little kids. They didn't care how old they were as long as they had a dollar," she said.
Neighbors in areas hit say they're hunkering down for a few more days of the noise.
Paducah police have arrested two men accused of starting a car fire by throwing a lit firework into the vehicle more than a week ago. They're charged with first degree arson and wanton endangerment. For more information on that case. click here.