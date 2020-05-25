MT. VERNON, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation says lane restrictions will be in place on Illinois 15 (Broadway) between South 22nd Street and South 15th Street starting Tuesday.
The lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day beginning Tuesday, May 26, at 7 a.m. and ending on July 3, 2020.
IDOT says the lane restrictions will allow the city's contractor to remove old paint from the Zadock Casey Middle School pedestrian overpass and repaint the metal portions of the bridge.
The project will also include work to the staircase sections of the bridge.
IDOT says to please follow the traffic control setup and to be careful while driving through the work zone.
For questions about the project, call 618-242-6830.