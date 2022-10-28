SPRINGFIELD, IL — Entities or individuals who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois during 2022 and 2023 can now apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid during the taxable year—or $1,000, whichever is less.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program on Friday, according to an IDOA news release.
"Agritourism operation" means an individual or entity that carries out agricultural activities on agricultural property and allows members of the general public, for recreational, entertainment or educational purposes, to view or enjoy those activities.
"Agricultural property" means property that is used in whole or in part for production agriculture.
"Agritourism activities" include but are not limited to the following: historic, cultural and on-site educational programs; guided and self-guided tours, including school tours; animal exhibitions or petting zoos; agricultural crop mazes, such as corn or flower mazes; harvest-your-own or U-pick operations; horseback or pony rides; and hayrides, carriage rides or sleigh rides.
“As we continue to build back our state’s tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this tax credit program will provide our agritourism businesses with the aid they need to sustain operations,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “From spooky hayrides and corn mazes this Halloween season to educational exhibits and guided tours, it is our longstanding agricultural tradition that attracts visitors from around the nation and world."
The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is Feb. 28, 2023.
For more information or to apply for the tax credit, visit illinois.gov/Agritourism-Tax-Credit-Place.aspx. For more information or questions, contactAGR.AgritourismTax@illinois.gov.