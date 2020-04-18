SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois National Guard says around 20 airmen from the three Illinois Air National Guard wings are establishing alternate housing facilities in Schaumburg, Springfield, and Mt. Vernon.
The facilities will be managed by the Illinois Department of Human Services. The National Guard says the facilities offer accommodations for people who have COVID-19 or are waiting for their test results and cannot quarantine in their homes due to the risk of exposing family or others.
The National Guard says the airmen will get personal protective equipment and monitor its use, handle logistical support of staff, and provide support to people who are quarantined and unable to leave their rooms. The airmen will also clean the facilities, get rid of trash, and deliver food to the people in quarantine.
Master Sgt. Richard Hembrough of Jacksonville, with the 183rd Air Wing based in Springfield, said his team would travel to their assigned alternate housing site on April 16 to begin unloading supplies and working with the staff.
The National Guard says there are more than 650 Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen currently on state active duty for the state's COVID-19 response.