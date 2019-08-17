BELLEVILLE, IL -- Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2019 Firefighter grant program.
Through this program, the company says they can provide financial help to fire and emergency organizations in its service area.
President of Illinois American Water Bruce Hauk says the program gives another opportunity to support public safety.
The company says they have awarded over $493,000 for over 500 grants to Illinois firefighters, since 2010. Hauk says the company knows the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses.
He also acknowledges that resources often run short for our local heroes. Through this grant, Hauk says the company can assist firefighters with critical equipment and training, thus giving back to those who give so much.
Fire departments- districts are eligible for one grant per year.
Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water's service territory are eligible for a grant up to $1,000 to cover cost associated with the following:
- Personal protective gear
- Communications equipment
- Firefighting tools
- Water handling equipment
- Training and related activities and materials used to support community fire protection
- Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks.
Illinois American Water Co. also says fire departments should send an application letter no later than Sept. 10, 2019, with the following:
- Description of the organization(s) looking for support
- Overview of specific project to be funded and the grant amount requested
- Community problem or challenges that the project will address
- Time frame for the project
- Summary of other sources being approached for support
- Project budget
You can send your application to the Manager of External Affairs Karen Cotton at karen.cotton@amwater.com