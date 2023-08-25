CAIRO, IL — Illinois American Water will issue a boil water order on Monday, August 28, for all customers in the Cairo District.
According to a press release from IAW, the order is being issued due to maintenance at the water treatment plant scheduled for Monday.
IAW says on average, system-wide boil water orders last a minimum of 72 hours or 3 days.
During the boil order you should bring your water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking, but water will be okay for bathing, washing, and other common uses.
IAW will contact customers before the boil order begins on Monday, and after the order is lifted.
The order will be lifted after tests confirm all the regulated quality standards have been met.