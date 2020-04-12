SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, with 43 new deaths.
This brings the state total up to 20,852 cases, with 720 deaths.
In his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Pritzker says more than 7,000 tests had been given in the last 24 hours, which is the most test per day so far in Illinois.
Gov. Pritzker also says he believes the state is leveling out over the last 6 days.
The governor says he's also been talking to industry leaders, economists, scientists, and doctors about how to get the state back to work when it's time.