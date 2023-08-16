MARION, IL — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged a Williamson County man with possession of child pornography, Raoul's office announced Wednesday.
The AG's office says 44-year-old Jacob A. Sloan of Marion, Illinois, is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. The charge is a class 2 felony, and Sloan could face up to seven years in prison for each count.
The charges were filed in Williamson County Circuit Court, and Sloan's bond was set at $500,000.
Raoul's office announced the charges one week to the day after Marion police and investigators with the AG's office carried out a search warrant at Sloan's home on North Magnolia Street. Sloan was later arrested and jailed in the Williamson County Jail, prosecutors say.
“Possessing child pornography is not a victimless crime. Each and every time one of these heinous images are downloaded or shared, survivors are revictimized,” Raoul said in a statement included in Wednesday's announcement. “I appreciate the assistance of the Marion Police Department and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson in this case, and my office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with local law enforcement to keep our communities safe.”
The announcement also included a statement from Marion Police Chief David Fitts, who said his department is thankful for the partnership from Raoul's office, and "values any and all assistance possible in our work to protect children from dangerous online predators."
Raoul's office will prosecute the case in partnership with Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson’s office.