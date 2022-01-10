On Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit in the Franklin County Circuit Court against Sugar Camp Energy, LLC.
Attorney General Raoul's lawsuit alleges the company violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by causing substances known as "forever chemicals" to be discharged into waters near one of its southern Illinois coal mines.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) are known as "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment.
The lawsuit includes allegations of water pollution, creating a water pollution hazard, and discharges in violation in the limitations of the company's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
Additionally, Raoul's lawsuit alleges the pollution is the result of Sugar Camp using firefighting foam containing PFAS to extinguish an underground fire that erupted in a mine facility in August 2021.
The facility is near Macedonia, Illinois.
“Sugar Camp jeopardized public safety and irresponsibly violated both state environmental statutes and the constraints of its permit by misusing dangerous ‘forever chemicals’,” Raoul said. “Exposure to such chemicals can cause long-lasting damage to the environment and poses a serious risk to public health. My office will work to ensure that Sugar Camp is held accountable for the damage it has done by using these chemicals.”
According to the Attorney General's office, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) first received a citizens complaint regarding firefighting foam being discovered in a farm field ditch and a tributary to Akin Creek, which is located near the facility.
An (IEPA) investigation found evidence of the foam in the tributary to Akin Creek and in other nearby areas.
PFAS are highly toxic chemicals for humans and animals, and they are extremely resistant to degradation in the environment.
