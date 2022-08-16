CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, has received a more-than $2 million grant to help build a downtown entertainment and events plaza at the city's Washington Street venue.
The city says the $2,055,040 grant will help build a plaza featuring a permanent stage that will allow the city to host more concerts and other live entertainment events. The city believes the venue will attract thousands of visitors from across southern Illinois to Carbondale.
The grant is one of 50 capital grants awarded to commercial corridors and main streets in Illinois by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. In total, $106 million was awarded across the 50 recipients.
"This is another big win for Carbondale, and it wouldn't be possible without the amazing city staff who continue to find ways to bring resources to our community," City Manager Gary Williams said in a statement about the funding released Monday.
In a news release from the city about the grant award, Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said the Carbondale Downtown Entertainment & Event Plaza will be surrounded by other businesses, including restaurants and bars and a hotel, as well as "ample parking" and the future Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station. "The completion of this project will respond to the economic harm and health concerns of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provide much-needed momentum for the revitalization of Carbondale's downtown," Mitchell said in a statement.
Carbondale Economic Development Coordinator Cody Lueker said the project aims to help breathe new life into the city's music scene and provide a place where people of all ages can gather for recreation and entertainment.