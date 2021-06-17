SPRINGFIELD, IL– The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall announced the recipients of the 2021 Small Equipment Grant Program on Friday.
The state awarded $3.3 million to 149 fire departments and EMS providers across the state. The Small Equipment Grant Program provides grants of up to $26,000, allowing first responders to purchase new firefighting and ambulance equipment.
In total, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall received 448 applications that requested around $10.5 million in total grant money.
“Departments have had to make tough financial decisions, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic," Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. "Ensuring our first responders in Illinois have properly functioning lifesaving equipment they need to perform their duties safely, while protection their communities, is our top priority. The Small Equipment Grant Program helps reduce the burden on smaller departments/districts while replacing aging and sometimes failing small equipment.”
Grant recipients in the Local 6 coverage area include:
Alexander:
Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000
McClure-East Cape Girardeau Fire Protection District- $23,757.50
Franklin:
Coello Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000
Hardin:
Rosiclare Fire Department- $25,151.18
Jackson:
Carbondale Fire Department- $6,771.41
Murphysboro Fire Department- $8,388
Vergennes Fire Department- $25,990
Jefferson:
Jefferson Fire Protection District- $25,638
Johnson:
Cypress Volunteer Fire Department- $25,868
Massac:
Brookport Fire Department- $26,000
Pulaski:
Olmsted Fire Department- $25,795.47
Union:
Ware-Wolf Lake Protection District- $25,972
Williamson:
Energy Fire Department- $22,700
Hurst Fire Department- $25,550.80
Lake Egypt Fire Protection District- $25,979
Williamson County Fire Protection District- $26,000