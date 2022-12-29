Centerstone, a nonprofit health system, will host a "It's Not About You: Structural and Systemic Racism" presentation via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2023. Continuing education credits (CEUs) are available.
The presentation aims to teach history and provide context for structural racism and its influence systemically. It provides education regarding systemic racism and how it affects the world.
A Centerstone press release says objectives of the training include:
- Identifying different types of racism
- Gaining education regarding the subject of race creation
- Gaining insight into the history of structural and systemic racism
- Gaining an understanding of the current systems of structural and systemic racism
- Participating in an solution-minded discussion
Jeremy Allen with Southern Illinois University Carbondale will present the training. Allen is a doctoral candidate in sociology who specializes in race. He has taught Intro to Sociology, Race and Ethnic Relations in the U.S., and Sociology of Deviance at SIU. He has academic training in stratification, race, criminology, research methods and analysis.
This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.
To register, visit centerstone.org/events.
Other training events in 2023 include:
- Jan. 11 – Why Does His Back Look Like That?: The Trauma of Racism
- Jan. 18 – Stop Acting Like a Child: The School to Prison Pipeline
- Jan. 25 – Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma and Suicide Prevention
For more information, contact Hannah Chapman with Centerstone's Trauma, Treatment & Training program at Hannah.Chapman@Centerstone.org.