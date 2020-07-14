LINCOLNWOOD, IL — The Illinois State Bowling Proprietors Association has filed a lawsuit asking a Lee County state court to invalidate Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order about the number of people allowed in a bowling center.
The lawsuit states the emergency declarations are "unconstitutional and improper exercise of authority to issue consecutive emergency declarations that improperly restrict the number of people allowed in a bowling center."
“Frankly, Gov. Pritzker has thrown a gutter ball on this one. Even medical experts agree that bowling is not a highly dangerous activity with regard to COVID-19 spread,” said R. William Duff, Jr., executive director of the ISBPA.
Under the current orders, the lawsuit says bowling centers, regardless of size, are restricted to a maximum of 50 people per location, while businesses such as gyms, waxing centers, tattoo parlors, retail stores, nail salons, restaurants, and other businesses face no 50-person cap and are allowed to have up to 50% capacity.
Duff noted that bowling centers around the state have instituted a broad range of safety and sanitation measures to ensure the bowling public could enjoy a safe environment with strict rules that include maintaining at least one empty lane between each group bowling; daily temperature and wellness checks of employees; on-going sanitation of all venue-provided equipment; and reducing touch points in all facilities.
Duff also added in the lawsuit that member bowling centers also have elevated their cleaning procedures and installed floor markings, plexiglass, and signs to enforce social distance.
The lawsuit also notes that bowling can be done while wearing a face covering and that the ISBPA has invested an estimated $40,000 to purchase additional personal protective equipment to give to bowling centers around the state.
“The governor’s improper interpretation of the law could lead to the absurd result of a perpetual state of emergency and also give him the unilateral authority to regulate the economy and society by executive order,” Duff said. “The governor now has made five disaster declarations invoking his emergency powers, and our view is that his wishes on this particular topic are contrary to the plain meaning of the law that is on the books and could lead to irrational results. We know that one result is that his approach is devastating our industry members, many of which are family owned and multi-generational businesses.”
Duff says there are about 270 primarily independent family bowling centers in the state and that they provide an estimated 5,000 jobs and purchase about $65 million in goods and services on an annual basis. He adds that member centers participate in various charity events that range from Junior Achievement and Special Olympics to the Lions Club International and the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.
Duff says most if not all the Illinois bowling centers support various youth leagues, participate in community fundraising efforts, and donate prizes to different parent-teacher groups, sports teams, and organizations that back disadvantaged children.
“Our members are active and engaged members of dozens of communities in the state,” Duff said. “From Chicagoland to downstate Illinois, bowling centers play an important role in the civic life of the places they call home, and the governor’s orders are hurting them.”
The ISBPA lawsuit asks the court to issue a restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the governor's order and also requests that the latest executive order issued by the governor be ruled invalid.
“Our members are suffering serious and irreparable harm in the form of insolvency or the permanent loss of their business and reputation as a result of these illegal orders,” Duff said. “While we tried to work cooperatively to find a solution, the state was unwilling to work toward a fair solution, so we were left with no choice but to seek a court order. We believe that we have both the facts and law on our side, and we look forward to presenting our case to the court.”