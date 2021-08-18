TROY, Ill. (AP) — Federal authorities say a southern Illinois business owner has been sentenced to four years in prison for withholding more than $8 million in payroll taxes from employee paychecks to help “build his empire."
Gary Hunsche was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to willfully failing to pay millions of dollars in federal payroll taxes.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois says the 56 year old was the owner-operator of two Troy-based staffing companies: Unique Risk Management and Unique Personal Consultants. In a news release, the office says Hunsche used about $4 million in unpaid payroll taxes for improvements to his personal property that sits on 41 acres in Troy, including an indoor basketball court, a barn, a lake, and partial construction of a home with a swimming pool.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports Hunsche acknowledged that between 2011 and 2016, he withheld federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes totaling $8 million from employee paychecks without turning those funds over to the Internal Revenue Service.