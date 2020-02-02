CHICAGO (AP) — Some of the groups tasked with helping ensure that Illinois gets a good turnout for the 2020 census haven't received their state funding yet.
Census advocates worry that the lag in funding could hurt the state's showing in the 10-year count, which determines how many U.S. House seats each state gets and how to distribute billions of dollars in federal funding.
The Chicago Tribune reports only a few of the nine regional intermediary outreach groups in the Chicago region have received the funding they need to make sure every resident participates or is accounted for.