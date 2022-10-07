ANNA, IL — Color Fest is coming back to Downtown Anna on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and attendees can look forward to live music, vendors, food, and more.
Color Fest is an annual tradition in Union County, having been held for over 20 years. It's being sponsored by the City of Anna this year, for the second year in a row.
Several local bands will perform throughout the evening, including Logan Chapman, Ethan Stephenson Band, BJ Reach, and Deuce Denninger Band.
There will be a beer and wine garden for adults to enjoy, with Peach barn Winery and StarView Vineyards on site.
Organizers say there will be over 20 vendors at the festival with crafts, boutique items, and food. For those that would prefer to dine-in somewhere, there are several restaurants within walking distance.
Kids will have plenty to do too, with the festival hosting a 'Paint the Town' activity and providing bounce houses.