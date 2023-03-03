CAIRO, IL — Underserved communities in southern Illinois are the focus for the Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Security. The group held a meeting in Cairo, Illinois, on Friday to learn what needs can be met in the region.
This year is going to be a homecoming for Patricia Wilson.
"I was raised in Cairo. I'm a Cairo graduate, class of 1990," Wilson said.
Like many people in the area, she moved away after she graduated college, not because she didn't like Cairo, but because there was nothing for her.
"At the time there was just really no jobs in the area," Wilson said. "Some of the disinvestment of the area and even the image and the thought that it's going downhill. It's not going downhill. There's just been some, I would say there's been some difficulties that has been in."
The commission wants to change that outlook. By 2026, the group hopes to reduce poverty in the state by 50%. By 2023, they'd like to eradicate child poverty in Illinois. Finally, by 2036, the goal would be to eliminate poverty in the state. It's a lofty goal for Poverty Elimination Commission member and state Sen. Dale Fowler.
"Everyone's passionate about this area, but we have to give them a reason to stay here and job creation is one, but also they have to have a place to live," Fowler explained. "Unfortunately, because of the housing crisis they had to be displaced into Missouri, into Kentucky, and into other parts of southern Illinois."
Wilson says it's crucial for the state to take the public input seriously.
"I don't think we can do it alone, and I don't think we can do it in isolation, and I don't think we can do it with one group of voices doing that," Wilson said. "I think there's a lot of creativity, a lot of ideas out there that can make this happen."
She hopes to be part of the change to help 1.4 million people in the state live above the poverty line. The Southern Illinois branch of the Poverty Elimination Commission will focus on Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski, and Union counties.