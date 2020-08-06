SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Community College Board announced $1.7 million in grant funding to support the improvement and innovation of Career and Technical Education programming at 21 community colleges throughout the state, including four in the Local 6 area.
Those four local colleges include John A. Logan College, Kaskaskia College, Rend Lake College, and Southeastern Illinois College.
College receiving these CTE Improvement Grants can use the funds in one of three ways: (1) to enhance student transitions, (2) to provide student-centered support services, (3) to strengthen the CTE educator pipeline.
“This funding will support student success in high need industries, including information technology and education,” said Dr. Brian Durham, executive director of the ICCB. “The grants allow colleges to make a significant investment in advising, coaching, and mentoring CTE faculty and students, at a time when the need for a connection between teachers and students is paramount.”
ICCB says the community college system offers of 4,300 high-quality, affordable CTE programs across the state. As many Illinoisans struggle with COVID-19 related job loss, ICCB says community college CTE programs provide an avenue to high-skill, in-demand jobs across a number of career fields.
CTE grants are funded through the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.
You can see a full list of 2020 CTE Grant recipients and how much they will be awarded below:
Black Hawk College: $100,000
The college will develop a cybersecurity program that will offer a short-term certificate, a 1-year certificate, and a 2-year AAS degree, specifically focused on the Department of Homeland Security’s body of knowledge and skills and through alignment with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) preparation areas. The program will develop transition points for both high school students and adult education students.
Carl Sandburg College: $41,064
Carl Sandburg College will offer specialized professional development and continuing support for CTE educators. In 2021, a conference will be hosted for Sandburg’s CTE faculty and dual-credit and secondary CTE teachers within the district, helping to solidify connections between high school and college educators.
College of DuPage: $97,000
These funds will support a program to actively engage young adults interested in culinary workforce training in order to gain employable skills in the culinary industry.
College of Lake County: $78,608
These funds will help sustain the use of an advising-coaching model that will provide a personalized, culturally relevant onboarding experience for incoming CTE students and other students interested in CTE programs. Specifically, the money will allow for a position that will recruit and engage prospective CTE students and that assists students as they explore college and career options.
Heartland Community College: $99,711
The college will provide high-touch CTE academic and career advising to current and prospective students by helping students connect to Heartland CTE programs. The project will also aid in increasing a student’s sense of belonging and build a pipeline of future Heartland CTE students by supporting the establishment of a broad-based Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO).
Illinois Valley Community College: $81,665
Through the CTE Adult Learner Initiative, the college will enhance their ability to serve their CTE adult learner population by attracting more adult students and subsequently enhancing the services available to these students.
John A. Logan College: $50,000
The college will expand their dual credit program in each of the eleven district high schools. Utilizing a full-time career coach, the college will work directly with high school personnel to expand CTE class enrollment, helping to fast-track students into employment and job readiness upon graduation and assisting those students pursuing further credentials, training, or certifications as they consider postsecondary options.
John Wood Community College: $81,091
The college will improve and develop new curriculum for the CTE Automation and Robotics career pathway. The project will partner with the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center (QAVTC) and other regional secondary schools to provide faculty training and curriculum upgrades with employer advisory committee input.
Kaskaskia College: $28,888
The college plans to create a redesigned, contextualized technical math course, improving success rates in technical math course(s) and related CTE programs. The project will also include training for the lead math faculty.
Lewis and Clark Community College: $100,000
Lewis and Clark Community College will develop a welding program that meets employer needs and aligns with multiple certificates and an AAS in Welding. Delivery of welding classes will include dual credit courses, online courses, and an adult education/CTE hybrid model.
Malcolm X College: $100,000
Malcolm X College will create a Networking and Coaching Academy that will provide an intentional and guided pathway for professional development for new educators.
McHenry County College: $100,000
The CTE Connections project will increase education and employment opportunities for CTE students by strengthening secondary and postsecondary collaboration with industry. This will be accomplished through curriculum alignment, innovative delivery modes, work-based learning, and faculty development.
Moraine Valley Community College: $33,600
Moraine Valley Community College will subsidize the rental cost of firefighting gear to increase the likelihood that more students will be able to afford to participate in the Fire Academy.
Morton College: $90,000
This project focuses on increasing support services available for both students and faculty. The college will assist with advising and increasing retention in introductory-level CTE courses and job attainment for CTE completers. Also, they will provide opportunities for professional development for the faculty members of emerging CTE programs.
Oakton Community College: $100,000
Oakton will provide high-touch engagement to enhance relationships with students of color, mitigate barriers for these students, and work to ensure they complete CTE credentials.
Prairie State College: $100,000
Titled “Pathway to a Bright New Smile,” the college’s project will provide a sustainable pathway for district students to the dental hygienist program, beginning with the dental assisting certificate. The project will focus on enhancing student transitions and providing student support services for underrepresented high-risk groups in dental assisting and hygiene.
Rend Lake College: $88,027
Rend Lake College will expand WiFi access for CTE students to help improve their retention rates and reduce barriers that are common for students who live in the rural southern Illinois region that the college serves.
Richland Community College: $96,608
The college will introduce local professionals to adjunct faculty opportunities in CTE programs through an employment pipeline that includes a team of representatives for engagement, current professional development programs, a recruitment program, and mentorship.
Sauk Valley Community College: $66,468
The college will develop a 3-tiered mentorship program for faculty that progresses from initial employment through retirement. The mentorship program aims to improve faculty retention and engagement.
Southeastern Illinois College: $62,905
Southeastern Illinois College will provide high-touch advising and support to CTE students. They will work with area high schools, the financial aid office, and students, particularly those with barriers to success, to provide seamless transitions into and through the postsecondary process.
Truman College: $99.832
Truman College will integrate college CTE with Chicago Public Schools and Department of Family and Support Services educators and parents to address shortages in Bilingual/ESL teachers and early childhood education. The project will oversee the enrollment and retention of 120 students in Early Childhood Education cohorts and Educator Endorsement cohorts.
About the Illinois Community College Board
The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is the state coordinating organization for the Illinois Community College System - the third largest in the country and the leading public workforce development trainer in the state. The ICCB has statutory responsibility for administering state and federal grants to community college districts and adult education providers and managing high school equivalency testing for Illinois. Illinois community colleges serve over 600,000 residents each year in credit, noncredit, and continuing education courses. Illinois is home to 48 colleges in 39 community college districts which provide high quality, accessible, cost-effective educational opportunities to the entire state.