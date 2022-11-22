SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Community College Board is looking to remove educational and employment barriers for traditionally underserved students in Illinois communities.
According to a Tuesday release, the ICCB has provided over $9 million in grants to 55 organizations in Illinois — including 36 community colleges — through their Innovative Bridge and Transition Grant program.
The ICCB says the funding will be used to help minority, low-income, and disabled students remove barriers that have kept them from completing their education and career goals.
ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham said in a statement included in the release that the ICCB is "committed to bridging equity gaps in education" by investing funding into Illinois' community college system and other organizations that focus on removing barriers for traditionally underserved students.
According to the release, the IBT grant funds are intended to help colleges and organizations meet the following objectives:
- Expand Adult Education Bridge or integrated education and training programs. This includes teaching basic reading, math, language, employability, and occupational competency skills.
- Enact programs to help students make a seamless transition from high-school to college or between post-secondary educational institutions.
- Ensure students stay on their career pathways by providing them the information and assistance they need to persist.
- Create comprehensive programs for individuals with disabilities that provide them with: vocational services; psychological counseling; transitional and educational services; and job placement activities.
The ICCB provided funding for the following 55 colleges and organizations:
COLLEGE
FUNDING
A Safe Haven Foundation
$296,000.00
Asian Human Services
$200,415.31
Carl Sandburg College
$235,651.84
Center for Changing Lives
$226,000.00
Center for Companies That Care
$100,767.60
Centro Romero
$36,000.00
Chicago Commons Association
$91,960.20
Chinese Mutual Aid
$100,225.79
City Colleges of Chicago
$300,000.00
College of Lake County
$174,316.27
Community Education Network
$320,000.00
Danville Area Community College
$168,000.00
Greater West Town Community Project
$180,000.00
Heartland Community College
$212,729.30
Heartland Human Care Services
$196,084.80
Howard Area Community Center
$104,900.76
Illinois Central College
$150,120.00
Illinois Eastern Community Colleges
$244,478.14
Illinois Valley Community College
$108,650.00
Instituto del Progreso
$311,661.54
Jane Addams
$101,101.00
Joliet Junior College
$109,942.40
Kankakee Community College
$169,214.05
Kaskaskia College
$196,697.16
Kishwaukee College
$100,226.48
Lake Land College
$108,873.96
LEAP
$43,151.00
Lewis and Clark Community College
$130,225.68
Lincoln Land Community College
$271,285.01
Literacy Chicago
$101,444.00
LUV Institute
$230,629.63
McHenry County College
$155,112.00
Metropolitan Family Services
$180,000.00
North Lawndale Employment Network
$231,972.46
Northern Illinois University
$210,597.67
Oakton Community College
$200,201.06
One Million Degrees
$168,000.00
Parents Alliance Employment Project
$54,300.00
Parkland College
$304,000.00
PODER
$100,000.00
Prairie State College
$113,815.88
Rend Lake College
$83,819.80
Richland Community College
$63,310.64
Rock Valley College
$169,686.47
ROE #33
$99,819.63
Shawnee Community College
$248,000.00
South Suburban College
$258,605.19
Southeastern Illinois College
$115,046.87
St. Augustine College
$102,443.46
Township HSD #211
$140,784.05
Triton College
$147,397.42
Westside Health Authority
$110,190.82
William Rainey Harper College
$320,000.00
World Relief
$196,160.15
YWCA
$100,008.00
TOTAL $9,194,023.49