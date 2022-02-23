On Wednesday, the Illinois Office of Comptroller (IOC) launched a new system to help taxpayers learn the status of their state income tax refunds.
Although the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is responsible for processing state income tax returns, the "Find My Refund" alert system will let taxpayers know when the IOC has received the vouchers from IDOR needed for the comptroller to mail checks or make deposits.
Illinois taxpayers can enroll for "Find My Refund" by clicking here.
“Each tax season, my office is flooded with requests from people who want to know where their tax refunds are,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “While my office is not responsible for processing tax returns, I want to help ensure taxpayers get information about their refunds as soon as possible.”
This service will let tax filers know once their refund has been received by IOC and when they can expect to receive it. The Comptroller's office sends out refunds within 24-48 hours of them arriving from IDOR.
Those who qualify for a state income tax refund and sign up for direct deposit can expect to receive it within a few days of the Comptroller receiving the voucher from IDOR. Those who request a paper check can expect it to arrive via mail within approximately five business days.