ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL – Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and members of her staff will distribute 160 Thanksgiving turkeys as well as canned goods to Cairo residents on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Thanksgiving food giveaway will be held at Arrowleaf, formerly the Family Counseling Center, located at 1401 Washington Ave.
The Southern Seven Health Department will also be on-site to offer and administer free COVID-19 vaccinations.
Families will be able to stay in their vehicle while receiving their donations.
The meals will include boxes of donuts. According to Mendoza, donations from Laborers’ Local 773 and Krispy Kreme in Marion made the giveaway possible.
Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, State Sen. Dale Fowler and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst will also be in attendance.
This is the fifth year the Illinois Office of Comptroller has donated Thanksgiving meals to Cairo residents.