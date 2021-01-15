CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
IDPH says the case was identified by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine through sequencing analysis of a specimen from bio-banked samples of COVID-19 positive tests.
This variant was first identified in the U.S. about two weeks ago in Colorado and has since been confirmed in several other states.
IDPH says evidence suggests that this variant can spread more easily than most currently-circulating strains of COVID-19, but they say there is no evidence that the new strain affects the sensitivity of diagnostic tests or that it causes more severe illness or an increased risk of death.
Additionally, IDPH says data suggests current vaccines are still effective and safe in providing protection against the variant.
“This news isn’t surprising and doesn’t change our guidance around COVID-19. We must double down on the recommended safety strategies we know help stop the spread of this virus,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “In order to protect Chicago, please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, do not have outside guests in your home, and get vaccinated when it is your turn.”
IDPH says they, along with CDPH, the CDC, and various public health agencies are closely monitoring this strain.
“When we learned of this and other COVID-19 variants, we increased our surveillance efforts by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We will continue to collaborate with our academic partners, local health departments like CDPH, hospitals, and the CDC to monitor for additional cases.”
IDPH says a follow-up case investigation with CDPH found that the infected person had travelled to the UK and the Middle East in the 14 days before the diagnosis. CDPH says they worked to identify close contacts of the individual to reinforce the importance of quarantine and isolation measures.
IDPH also says CDPH and the CDC are working to contribute to the national SARS-CoV-2 strain surveillance and is making building regional capacity and coordination for this advanced, specialized molecular laboratory public health work a top priority for CDPH.
Last year, IDPH says before this variant was discovered in Illinois, CDPH awarded $3 million to lay groundwork for a Regional Innovative Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with Rush University Medical Center and working with laboratories and academic centers across the city, to increase public health surveillance of possible COVID-19 variants in the Chicago region.
The CDC says this variant is thought to have first been discovered in the UK in September 2020, with other novel variants of the virus having been identified in South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Japan, and the U.S — with more expected to be identified in the coming weeks and months.
As a precautionary measure, the CDC announced a new rule that all international passengers headed to the U.S. will first need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test, or of having recovered from COVID-19.
This policy goes into effect on Jan. 26 and will require all air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested for current infection within three days before their flight to the U.S, and passengers will have to provide written documentation of their results.
IDPH says everyday preventive actions by the public can help to slow the spread of all known COVID-19 variants, including wearing a mask, washing hands often, staying six feet away from others and avoiding crowds, avoiding non-essential travel and getting vaccinated when it is your turn.