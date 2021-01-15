Weather Alert

...Snow showers may cause scattered slick spots through tonight.... Snow showers will continue across the region through the evening, before tapering off from northwest to southeast overnight into Saturday morning. Accumulations will be spotty, with amounts ranging from a dusting to under an inch. Ground and air temperatures above freezing this afternoon, will gradually cool through the evening. Accumulations are most likely on elevated surfaces, but a light coating on roads could occur under the heavier showers. In addition, visibilities could be reduced to well under a mile within the heavier snow showers. Those with travel plans through early Saturday morning should slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the vehicle in front of them. Drivers tonight should be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.