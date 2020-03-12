CHICAGO — The number of novel coronavirus cases in Illinois has risen to 32.
That announcement came Thursday afternoon from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH announced seven new cases Thursday afternoon, in addition to the previous 25 cases.
Pritzker said Tuesday's primary election will continue as normal. However, the governor is encouraging voters to vote early to avoid large crowds of people.
He said he is encouraging local election authorities to expand the hours for early voting every day until Election Day.