CHICAGO, IL — Health officials in Illinois say a Chicago couple diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 have recovered, and they were released from home isolation Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the couple — a woman who had returned to Chicago from a visit to Wuhan, China, and her husband, who was the first case of human-to-human transmission of the disease in the United States — were released from isolation after repeated negative test results for the virus. They were hospitalized in January, and moved to home isolation Feb. 7.
The announcement says the two were released late Friday in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Our two Illinois residents with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 have recovered from their illnesses, and there has been no further spread of the virus from these two cases," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in Saturday's announcement. "The risk to the general public remains low, and we are continuing to use every tool at our disposal to keep our community safe."
The IDPH says public health officials worked to identify and actively monitor people who were in contact with the couple to the reduce risk of the disease's spread. A CDC team was also in Illinois to help with those measures, and the IDPH says that team has since returned to Atlanta.