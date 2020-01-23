MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- An Illinois couple was arrested in McCracken County as part of a drug investigation.
Wednesday afternoon, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit arrested 37-year-old Rickie Varvel and 29-year-old Tara Smith, both of Brookport, Illinois.
Detectives had received information that Varvel would be delivering methamphetamine to a person in the parking lot of a business at 5236 Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
Detectives saw Varvel arrive around 2 p.m. at the parking lot and searched his car.
Inside, they found approximately $2,300 worth of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, smoking pipes, assorted drug paraphernalia, and money believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Smith was also inside the car and determined to be under the influence of controlled substances.
Both Varvel and Smith were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Varvel was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with an expired operator's license.
He was on felony probation at the time of his arrest for drug offenses in Illinois.
Smith was charged with public intoxication-controlled substances.