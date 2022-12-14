SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is opening their fourth year of the Fall Covers for Spring Savings program on Thursday, with applications available online beginning at 8 a.m.
According to a release from the State of Illinois, the program offers farmers a $5 per acre discount on the following year's crop insurance invoice for every eligible acre of cover crops installed outside of state and federal program incentives.
Applications for the program are due by January 15 and they must be completed in-full to be eligible for the program. For assistance filling out an application, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District office or the IDOA Bureau of Land and Water Resources at 217-782-6297.
According to the state's website, there are several requirements for application, including:
- Applicant contact information
- Current FSA 578 with verified cover crop acres
- Crop insurance policy number(s)
- Acres of cover crops seeded to each field
- Farm, tract, common land unit (CLU)/Field number
- Legal description of fields/acres seeded to cover crops in fall 2022.
According to the website, most of the required information can be found on the 'Report of Commodities' form, FSA- 578. Applicants are highly encouraged to reference the FSA-578 form when applying for the program.
For more information about this program and how to apply, click here.