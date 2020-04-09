CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,344 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of positive coronavirus tests in the state to 16,422.
The IDPH also announced 66 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total in Illinois to 528.
During his daily briefing in Chicago on Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said new data indicates Illinois may be "bending the curve," in the fight against the virus, and that "There is even some evidence that we may be moving doward a flatter curve." But, the governor said he does not plan to lift his stay at home order before April 30. He said even after the stay at home order eventually ends, Illinoisans should not expect a normal summer.
"I think everybody needs to think to think seriously about cancelling large summer events," Pritzker said. "From my perspective today, I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people, again, until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away."
Pritzker urged people to stay at home, because the lives of others depend on it. The governor said COVID-19 is testing the state's health care system, and thousands of people in Illinois are fighting for their lives.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.