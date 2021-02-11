QUINCY, IL — Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. JB Pritzker says the expansion will take place on Feb. 25 and will also prioritize people with disabilities.
Since taking office, the Biden administration has increase the vaccine supply by nearly 30%, including a 5% increase this week.
The White House is also launching a new Community Health Center vaccination program in the coming weeks to direct more vaccines to locations around the country that serve the hardest-hit populations.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker says the FDA is scheduled to meet to review the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine candidate for Feb. 26. The company says it's on track to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of June. The J&J vaccine is a one-dose vaccine that does not require extreme cold storage. The company claims their vaccine provided 100% protection against hospitalization and death in its clinical trial.
“As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19. Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear our masks and follow the mitigations so that more of our neighbors are healthy and alive when it’s their turn in the vaccination line.”
Pritzker says his administration will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk people into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead.
The governor says the health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population before Feb. 25 will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and IDPH.
Pritzker clarifies this expansion applies to people 16 years and older who aren't otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.
Sticking with CDC guidelines, Illinois is using the below guiding framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition for Phase 1B.
Pritzker says this list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:
• Cancer
• Chronic Kidney Disease
• COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
• Diabetes
• Heart Condition
• Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
• Obesity
• Pregnancy
• Pulmonary Disease
• Sickle Cell Disease
To date, the governor says the state has used more than 78% of its vaccine on hand, not including the federal government's long-term care vaccination program and the separate supply of the city of Chicago.
All three vaccination efforts have together delivered around 1.5 million shots, including 1.15 million first doses, to date.
Illinois' current statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate is 3.3% as of Feb. 10. This is the lowest rate since July 2020.