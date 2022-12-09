SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul, has died.
He was 45.
Stacy Bennett said her husband died Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign from complications of a large brain tumor.
She said the family is shocked by the suddenness of his death.
The state Senator's wife said Bennett worked “to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise.”
Bennett was an assistant Champaign County state's attorney when he was appointed to the state Senate in 2015, replacing the current state treasurer. Bennett was elected to the seat three times.