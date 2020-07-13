CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announced it will make $7.1 million in funding available to organizations providing support services and resources to communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interesting organizations must submit an application to ICJIA by July 24th.
“The statewide data show that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact in certain communities. Tragically, those hardest hit can ill-afford yet another crisis,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This funding initiative will help these communities create a safety net for individuals and families at risk for homelessness and food insecurity. It also allows for flexibility so that other needs identified by communities may be addressed.”
ICJIA says the funding is provided through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program and will support communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.
Funds can be used for:
- Transitional and/or emergency housing and rental assistance for persons involved in the criminal justice system and those who have experienced violence.
- Supportive services for community members, including overall advocacy, case management, legal services, mental and emotional support, and clinical behavioral health services for adults and children.
- Rent, utilities, and COVID-related supplies for community-based agency operations.
- Efforts to distribute food to local residents.
- Other needs resulting from the pandemic, as determined by communities.
ICJIA says funding priorities were determined by an ICJIA ad hoc committee of criminal justice practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives. ICJIA says it will target funding to geographic areas where residents have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Community-level data on positive COVID-19 cases, unemployment, housing, and re-entry will be considered in funding decisions.
More information on the available funds and applications process can be found here. ICJIA says proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 24th.