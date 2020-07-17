Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHERN CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... TRIGG COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... LYON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 715 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, MAYFIELD, PRINCETON, BENTON, CALVERT CITY, CADIZ, EDDYVILLE, REIDLAND, LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES AREA, COBB, LEDBETTER, CANTON, ROCKCASTLE, KUTTAWA, HARDIN, GRAND RIVERS, LOWES, FANCY FARM, BREWERS AND AURORA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. THIS ACTIVITY WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THESE STORMS WILL PRODUCE FREQUENT LIGHTNING STRIKES AND TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS. SOME OF THE STRONGER STORMS COULD PRODUCE SMALL HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. THOSE PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THIS AFTERNOON SHOULD BE MINDFUL OF CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND SEEK SHELTER IF A THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPS NEAR YOUR LOCATION.