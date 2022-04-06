SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats expect to end the coming fiscal year with the state's first budget surplus in a quarter-century.
They control both House and Senate and are competing against each other and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the best plan for returning money to taxpayers.
House Democrats on Wednesday proposed inflation relief of $1.35 billion. That's 40% higher than Pritzker suggested in February, while Senate Democrats want to go as high as $1.8 billion in frozen sales taxes, gas taxes and property tax rebates.
With two days left in the spring session, lawmakers also continue a flurry of activity on substantive issues, the latest being one to track carjackers by using GPS technology provided to law enforcement from automakers.