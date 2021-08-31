CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats were poised to set new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power in the state Legislature.
Lawmakers on Tuesday approved a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps prompted lawsuits from top Illinois Republicans and a Latino civil rights organization.
By passing new maps Democrats continued to control map-making rather than risk a judge throwing out the legislative maps or allowing a bipartisan commission to take over — a process that could end with Republicans having the final say.
Republican State Sen. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro sent the following statement about the map Tuesday night:
“The Constitution is clear on this subject, legislative maps are supposed to be roughly equal in population and represent the rights of minority voters. However, given the actions by those in the majority party, both today and throughout the entirety of the redistricting process, the only thing that has mattered has been safeguarding their power at any cost.
“From day one, I have been opposed to the Democrat’s redistricting process. We heard time-and-time again that ACS data is inaccurate, and dozens of witnesses pleaded with Democrat leaders to wait for the Census figures to help ensure we protect the voice of Illinoisans. Yet, Governor Pritzker and his allies forged ahead.
“Throughout this entire process, Republican lawmakers have been ignored. Even more concerning, the people of this state have been silenced. The result, no matter how many times they bring it back to the drawing board, is an illegitimate map that fails to represent Illinois communities.”
Illinois Democrats haven't yet voted on new congressional maps.
