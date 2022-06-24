CHICAGO, IL — In a statement released on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reminded community members that since mosquito season is underway, people are more at risk for contracting West Nile Virus.
They are encouraging the community to "fight the bite" by practicing the three "R"s: reduce, repel, and report.
Reduce
Reduce the risk of mosquitos entering your home or breeding in your yard. Make sure all windows and doors have tight-fitting, undamaged screens. Replace any screens what are ripped, torn, or loose. Keep doors and windows shut as often as possible. Do not let standing water stagnate in your yard. According to the CDC, female mosquitos breed and lay about 100 eggs at a time, usually on the wet walls of containers. Any container that holds water needs to be emptied or frequently refreshed.
Repel
Repel mosquitos by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535. Long sleeved shirts and long pants can help protect you from mosquito bites as well.
Report
Your local city government or health department may be able to add larvicide into standing water to kill mosquito larvae. If you notice water sitting stagnant for over a week in an area, such a ditch or flooded yard, report the location to them.
Mosquitos in seven Illinois counties have already tested positive for West Nile this year, though there have not yet been any reported human cases. According to the statement, there were at least 64 human cases of West Nile in Illinois in 2021, and five deaths.
The department said that in 2021, 48 Illinois counties reported positive West Nile diagnoses in mosquitos, birds, horses, or humans. The state monitors for West Nile yearly by testing mosquitos, live and dead birds, sick horses, and sick humans. They say dead or dying birds can be a telltale sign of West Nile. If you see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin, cardinal or any other perching bird, they advise you to call your local health department.
According to the statement, West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, more commonly known as a house mosquito. They usually pick up the virus from feeding on an infected bird. They can then spread it to people or animals by biting them.
The health department says that 4 out of 5 people who contract West Nile will not have any symptoms and may not even know that they have it. For those who do show symptoms, they may have a headache, fever, nausea, or muscle aches for a few days or a few weeks. Meningitis, encephalitis, or death can occur in very rare cases. People who are older than 60 or who have compromised immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.