The first woman to lead Illinois' Department of Natural Resources has announced that she will step down from the position she's held for nearly four years.
IDNR Director Colleen Callahan on Friday announced she will step down as head of the department on Jan. 16.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in March of 2019. A news release the department sent Friday says she guided the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions of people visited state parks, recreation areas and historical sites as a way to get out of their homes and care for their physical and mental health.
IDNR says Callahan oversaw work to create a new strategic plan to make the agency a leader in Illinois' efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and a climate action plan currently under review is expected to be released early this year. She also led the launch of "copi" the new name the state now uses for invasive carp.
Additionally, the agency says Callahan advocated for it to receive its largest state budget in two decades. The IDNR says Callahan championed that funding "to address long overdue improvements at state sites and to offer the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the history of the agency."