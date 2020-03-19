JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Southern Illinois health departments are making sure everyone understands COVID-19 testing procedures. That's after one person tested positive in Jackson County and another one in Williamson County. Both counties declared disaster proclamations.
The Jackson County Health Department is working around the clock to stay on top of the recent COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois. Bart Hagston from the Jackson County Health Department said the virus is something he's never seen before in his 20 years at the health department.
"This has spread so quickly around the globe. It's a much different feel to it. We are trying to catch up every day with where the disease is taking us. We have the majority of our staff here working on this response," said Hagston.
The Jackson County Health Department is working on getting clarification about the testing criteria from the Illinois Department of Health.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it has 3,200 test kits remaining at three of its labs in Illinois including the one in Carbondale. IDPH said it recently requested more. They've tested 1,626 people.
Moving forward, we can expect those numbers to increase. The Jackson County Board voted to approve its disaster proclamation and extend it for 60 days. That makes additional resources available and activates the Jackson County Emergency Operations plan.