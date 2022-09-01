SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced they're looking for seasonal workers to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state this winter,.
According to the Thursday release, the seasonal positions are part of Illinois' 'snowbird' program, in which Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers help maintain over 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter.
The release explains snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging winter weather and be ready to work at any time, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman remarked in the release that safety is the state's number one priority, and snowbirds provide a vitally important service during inclement weather.
Some snowbirds can become full-time employees with the Department of Transportation after a successful winter season.
According to the release, applicants must have a valid driver's license, submit to a background check, complete a pre-employment physical and vision test, and take an alcohol and drug test. IDOT also says a new law provides for veterans' preference for seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.
Paper applications are not accepted, and online applications are due by Sept. 12.