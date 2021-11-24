The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Tuesday that many of the lanes currently closed for construction will reopen for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel delays.
According to IDOT, lanes will be reopened from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 11:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
Below is a list of lane closures in the Local 6 area that WILL remain in place over the weekend.
Jefferson County
• Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Johnson County
• Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Massac County
• Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue: Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39. Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.
Saline County
• Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 13 at Carrier Mills Road just west of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue.
Williamson County
• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.