SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says Driver Services facilities statewide will be closed for in-person transactions until the beginning of December due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure will start Nov. 17 and last until Dec. 7. White is encouraging anyone who needs to use the driver services facilities to take advantage of the online services.
While trying to reduce facility visits for in-person services, White expanded online renewals for driver's licenses and ID cards. However, not everyone qualifies, like those who need to pass a written or road test.
For qualifying drivers, if your driver's license or ID card expired between Feb. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, then you will receive a letter with a unique PIN needed to renew online. White says this letter will be sent next month or in January 2021. Additionally, if your driver's license or ID card expires after Feb. 1, 2021, then you will receive the PIN letter around 90 days before the expiration date.
Don't know if you qualify for online renewal? Click here.
White also says the expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021. This June 1, 2021 extension also includes anyone whose license expire in February, March, April, and May 2021.
White clarifies this means expired driver's licenses and ID Cards will remain valid until June 1, 2021. However, Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders and commercial learner's permit holders are excluded from this extension due to federal requirements.
However, White says 18 CDL facilities will remain open for CDL written and road exams. These facilities include:
- Bradley, 1111 Blatt St.;
- Charleston, 1010 E. St.;
- Danville/Tilton, #5 Southgate;
- DeKalb, 1360 Oakwood St.;
- Elk Grove Village, 650 Roppolo Dr.;
- Marion, 1905 Rendleman St.;
- Mascoutah, 9221 Beller Dr.;
- Moline/Silvis, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10;
- Olney, 1302 S. West St.;
- Peoria, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12;
- Princeton, 225 Backbone Rd. East;
- Quincy, 2512 Locust St.;
- Rantoul, 421 S. Murray Rd.;
- Rockford, 4734 Baxter Rd.;
- Salem, 1375 W. Whittaker St.;
- South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St.;
- Springfield, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.;
- West Chicago, 1280 Powis Rd.
CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities until December 7, 2020, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services that are available for many office transactions.”
Online services, at cyberdriveillinois.com, include the following:
- Renewing a license plate sticker;
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
- Obtaining a driver record abstract;
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and
- Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
White also says seven facilities will be offering drive-through services for license plate sticker transactions only. These facilities were selected because the buildings allow for drive-through transactions. The facilities are:
- Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave.;
- Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington St.;
- Rockford-Central, 3720 E. State St.;
- Macomb, 466 Deer Rd.;
- Springfield, Dirksen 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway;
- Danville/Tilton, #5 Southgate;
- Chicago South (opens Nov. 19), 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
All other Secretary of State departments are open to serve the public. Check www.cyberdriveillinois.com for more information.